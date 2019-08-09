Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Shareholder Smithfield Trust Company Has Increased Holding; Aew Capital Management LP Stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) Has Lifted by $909,000 as Stock Price Rose

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $120.78. About 98,611 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 835,233 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.78M, up from 826,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $105.08. About 190,795 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust has 3,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 28,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.01% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Ellington Gru reported 10,700 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 1.13 million shares stake. Gsa Capital Llp holds 12,039 shares. Bailard Inc reported 2,100 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,362 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru Company accumulated 2,763 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Citadel Advsr Lc has 579,907 shares. City Hldgs has 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 16,030 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 22,068 shares.

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Camden Property Trust Prices $600 Million 3.150% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Camden Property Trust Announces Public Offering of Common Shares – Business Wire” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Camden Property’s 2019 Dividend Growth Is More Informative Than Its FFO/Share Guidance – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Highs For Apartment REIT Stocks Show Investor Confidence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Would You Live in Camden Property Trust’s New Garage? – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) by 274,372 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $54.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 186,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 716,800 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 12,975 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 345,588 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Whittier Of Nevada reported 900 shares stake. Amer Century Companies stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Lord Abbett Com Lc invested in 123,576 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Argi Services holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 27,289 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Swiss National Bank holds 66,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison Prns reported 28,275 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Llc accumulated 34,300 shares. Mason Street Advsr invested in 0.04% or 18,851 shares. Zacks Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 61,142 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 348 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 425,316 shares.