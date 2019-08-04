Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Shareholder Smithfield Trust Company Has Boosted Its Position; Fiera Capital Has Raised Its Stake in Qualys (QLYS) by $11.88 Million

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $120.35. About 381,817 shares traded or 41.39% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 144,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 603,579 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.94 million, up from 458,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $83.06. About 390,838 shares traded or 18.28% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualys, Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualys: Have Your Cake And Eat It Too – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/13/2019: UIS,MU,QLYS – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QLYS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). 23,844 are held by Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 50,899 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Limited reported 92,475 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Cibc Asset owns 2,635 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Riverhead Cap Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 3,533 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Moreover, Mckinley Capital Ltd Liability Company Delaware has 0.02% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 4,050 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 1,999 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 11,623 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) or 416,186 shares. Amer Int Group Inc Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 25,720 shares.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 4,627 shares to 10,420 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Munivest Fd Inc (MVF) by 283,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 793,053 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Invt Quality Mun T (BKN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.79 million activity. Another trade for 4,304 shares valued at $407,188 was sold by Thakar Sumedh S. The insider Hank Jeffrey P sold $1.06 million. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $187,152 was sold by POSEY BRUCE K.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 (Voo) (VOO) by 4,789 shares to 213,835 shares, valued at $55.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 40 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,930 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 1,588 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 26,400 shares. Moreover, Century has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Rhumbline Advisers has 113,699 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 425,316 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 348 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). D E Shaw owns 136,071 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 62,541 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 766,546 shares. 582,186 were reported by Northern Trust.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sports Betting & Esports: What’s Next and How to Invest – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gaming Segment to Aid Churchill Downs (CHDN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 246% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.