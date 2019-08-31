Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Shareholder Smithfield Trust Company Boosted Its Position; As Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Valuation Rose, G2 Investment Partners Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 135,489 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 36,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 76,829 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 113,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 151,619 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Inc has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 113,699 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. London Co Of Virginia has 261,864 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Advsr Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 14,641 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,336 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 16,361 shares stake. Vanguard Inc accumulated 3.56M shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 30,842 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Numerixs Tech reported 0.06% stake. Us Retail Bank De holds 5,088 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.04% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Three Peaks Cap Management Limited Com holds 1.32% or 49,586 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wagner Bowman has 0.12% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 5,550 shares.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 65,410 shares to 161,331 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 57,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,925 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA).

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 556,074 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 86,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,797 were accumulated by Cambridge Invest Advsr. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,465 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Manatuck Hill Prns Limited Liability Co holds 30,300 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 4,255 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 86,060 shares. Meeder Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,609 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Ranger Limited Partnership has invested 0.61% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Highlander Management Ltd Com has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Us Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0% or 27,451 shares. Nevada-based Navellier Inc has invested 0.04% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Citigroup Inc accumulated 3,165 shares.