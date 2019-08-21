Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Position Has Boosted by Smithfield Trust Company; As Bb&T (BBT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Montag A & Associates Has Increased Its Position

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 7,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 38,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 30,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 1.28M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $121.54. About 119,548 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 65,410 shares to 161,331 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 7,661 shares to 28,679 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.