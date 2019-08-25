Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Holding Raised by Smithfield Trust Company; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder 13D Management Cut Holding by $2.41 Million as Stock Value Rose

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 223,266 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 2.12M shares traded or 13.42% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Lc accumulated 217,952 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Profund Advisors Limited Company invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Greenwood Cap Lc holds 0.07% or 4,115 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corporation owns 24,000 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Company invested in 36,056 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Kemnay Advisory Services accumulated 0.31% or 21,260 shares. Exchange Cap stated it has 9,544 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ci Invests Incorporated holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3.61 million shares. 32,146 are owned by Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership. Creative Planning accumulated 15,369 shares. 500 were reported by Cwm Ltd. Pnc Ser Group accumulated 6,962 shares or 0% of the stock.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 28,831 shares to 709,117 shares, valued at $16.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 21,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 24,695 shares to 67,573 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultra Short Term (Mint) (MINT) by 96,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Kld 400 Social Indexfund (DSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Rk Cap Ltd Llc invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Ameriprise Incorporated owns 551,276 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0.01% or 79,925 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management owns 180 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,125 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). London Of Virginia holds 0.2% or 261,864 shares in its portfolio. Profund Limited holds 0.02% or 3,930 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 3,732 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Blackrock Inc owns 4.08M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 28,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mckinley Mngmt Lc Delaware reported 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). D E Shaw & Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 136,071 shares.

