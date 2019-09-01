Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Holder Smithfield Trust Company Increased Its Stake by $2.56 Million as Stock Value Rose; Coldstream Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Xilinx (XLNX) as Stock Declined

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 3,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 10,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 14,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.06. About 1.94 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 135,489 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Amer Int Group owns 92,622 shares. J Goldman & Lp invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). State Street Corporation has 1.11M shares. Kj Harrison And Prns stated it has 0.89% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). London Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 261,864 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 348 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parthenon Limited Com has invested 1.26% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Van Eck Associate Corp, a New York-based fund reported 4,731 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Public Limited has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.27% or 7,833 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Us Retail Bank De invested in 0% or 5,088 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 4,190 shares. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 79,925 shares.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 (Voo) (VOO) by 4,789 shares to 213,835 shares, valued at $55.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Growth (Ivw) (IVW) by 3,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,702 shares, and cut its stake in High Dividend Yield (Vym) (VYM).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 7,145 shares to 24,501 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 44,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 27.68 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 6.58% or 605,133 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 2,627 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.13% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Wetherby Asset holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 6,138 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 31,300 shares. Cls Invests has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Riverhead Mgmt Lc holds 0.19% or 36,098 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership accumulated 3,832 shares. Of Oklahoma owns 14,269 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.03% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 210,365 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Co holds 6,363 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt owns 9,991 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 1.18% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 4.84 million shares. State Street Corp holds 0.11% or 10.81 million shares. Gsa Prtn Llp has 0.21% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).