Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Holder Smithfield Trust Company Has Increased Holding; Fortinet (FTNT) Holder Highland Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 162,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 155,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.55. About 776,199 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $118.21. About 135,110 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (NYSE:DE) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

