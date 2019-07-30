Churchill Downs (CHDN) Valuation Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Raised by $333,000 Its Position; Thompson Investment Management Has Cut Walmart (WMT) Stake as Market Value Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $122.59. About 134,685 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 65.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 4,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,488 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 7,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $111.86. About 2.23M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/05/2018 – Walmart Settles Dispute With Labor Activists Over Worker Protest; 11/05/2018 – Business Today: Did PM Modi avoid meeting Walmart CEO Doug McMillion due to bribery probe?; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking to Buy Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant FlipKart; 23/03/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: Masked robbers lead police on chase after breaking into a Walmart in NW Harris Co. Officers looking; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 11/05/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart deal: SoftBank undecided on exiting Flipkart; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Offers Employees College Tuition (Video); 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 10/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart-Walmart Deal: Is SoftBank reviewing decision to sell stake?; 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 4.08 million shares. 6,933 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc reported 30,842 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Tygh Capital stated it has 44,853 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Maryland-based Profund Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Stifel has 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 348 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% or 275,355 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 5,000 are held by Fort Ltd Partnership. Regent Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3,225 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Com owns 123,576 shares. Commerce Financial Bank has 8,075 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huber Capital Limited Liability Company holds 180,000 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 24,396 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0.53% or 844,829 shares. Aviance Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 63,007 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.53% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 2.27M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Whitnell & Company has invested 0.21% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.44% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 91,910 are owned by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Alpha Windward Lc has 4,330 shares. Naples Advisors Lc reported 0.25% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). California-based Stewart & Patten Co Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 663 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Enrgy Inc Com (NYSE:NBL) by 14,456 shares to 147,669 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 2,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD).