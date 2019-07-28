Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Value Rose While Mason Street Advisors Upped Stake; As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Market Value Rose, Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $773,480

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 201.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 12,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 6,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.03. About 193,911 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 19,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 336,375 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $6.57 million activity. 20,850 shares were sold by Selbach Scott C, worth $2.50M. ROBERTS DAVID A had sold 3,610 shares worth $438,615 on Thursday, February 14.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,524 shares to 20,730 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Fincl Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 2,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) Co Com Stk (NYSE:DIS).

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 7,054 shares to 11,686 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 138,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,925 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

