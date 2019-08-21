Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Lifted Its Holding; Tirschwell & Loewy Has Trimmed Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $499,800

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 34,737 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 324,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.20M, down from 329,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $109.72. About 821,279 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 200,847 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Mgmt LP has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp invested in 695,166 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 54,107 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 2,358 shares. reported 92,622 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 232,948 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 55,505 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon reported 425,316 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 227 shares. 4,299 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Management Corporation. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Investors has invested 0.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Covington Mngmt invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,878 shares. Cna Fincl reported 40,000 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability stated it has 3.14% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Salem Invest Counselors Inc accumulated 0.01% or 809 shares. 139,657 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd. British Columbia Investment Corp reported 105,122 shares stake. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.33% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 54,584 shares. 24.61M were accumulated by Blackrock. 12,684 are owned by Boothbay Fund Ltd. The New York-based Tiedemann Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Advisors Asset, a Colorado-based fund reported 41,087 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 156 shares.

