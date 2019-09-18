Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Rose While Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding; Lonestar Capital Management Raised Position in Ezcorp (EZPW) by $2.41 Million as Stock Price Declined

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 49,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 97,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.25 million, down from 147,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $124.1. About 122,815 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 231,357 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Analysts await Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CHDN’s profit will be $26.43M for 47.01 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Churchill Downs Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.68% negative EPS growth.

