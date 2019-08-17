Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Rose While Barr E S & Co Has Upped by $1.96 Million Its Stake; Montag A & Associates Has Trimmed Position in Boston Scientific (BSX) as Stock Rose

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) by 58.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 3.27 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 12/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at EHRA 2018 Congress; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 199.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 21,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 32,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 10,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 104,206 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 104,834 shares to 236,586 shares, valued at $20.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 2,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 27.73 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.