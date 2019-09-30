Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Rose While Barr E S & Co Has Cut Its Position; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Stadion Money Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $321,981 as Stock Price Rose

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 18,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 14,525 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, down from 32,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $122.01. About 225,347 shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 751,895 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Rolls Out Road Map for Stealthy Jet; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 17/04/2018 – They are jointly engineered by Lockheed Martin, Stratasys and Phoenix Analysis & Design Technologies; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 20/04/2018 – Sputnik: Japan Asks Lockheed Martin to Craft Hybrid F-35 and F-22 Aircraft; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS

Analysts await Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CHDN’s profit will be $26.42 million for 46.22 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Churchill Downs Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.68% negative EPS growth.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Shs Cl C by 2,999 shares to 31,341 shares, valued at $33.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 111,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Grp (NYSE:AMG).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.28 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2.55 million shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $747.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 201,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.