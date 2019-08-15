Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Price Rose While Corsair Capital Management LP Increased Position by $9.14 Million; Skba Capital Management Increases Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 31,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 185,700 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08 million, up from 154,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 1.88M shares traded or 11.26% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 220.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 101,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 147,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32M, up from 46,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.04. About 213,842 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING

