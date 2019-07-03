Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake Lifted by American International Group Inc; Wabtec (WAB) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Raised Its Stake by $649,846

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 55.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 8,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,892 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 15,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 1.56M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 190.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 60,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 31,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.14. About 163,929 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) by 4,443 shares to 350,708 shares, valued at $82.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 456,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison Partners has 0.89% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Smithfield Trust has invested 0.44% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Alliancebernstein LP reported 115,636 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teton Advsrs holds 70,620 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 6,246 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 3,034 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 551,276 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 116,020 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 1,635 shares. 78,380 were accumulated by Mesirow Invest Management. 41,248 are held by Barclays Pcl. Moreover, Element Cap Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co accumulated 54 shares. Amer Intl reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Cim Mangement reported 7,833 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bankshares The has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co has 6 shares. Community Retail Bank Na holds 82 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Co has 2.22% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Barnett And invested in 19,745 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holdings Corp has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 1,191 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Iat Reinsurance Limited holds 647 shares. 27 are owned by Timber Creek Capital Mgmt. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc holds 178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 4,317 are held by West Chester Cap Advsrs. Tru Of Vermont holds 945 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 36,068 shares to 228,990 shares, valued at $13.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,490 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).