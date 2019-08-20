Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake Has Boosted by London Co Of Virginia; Great Lakes Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $1.95 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 6,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 38,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 32,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $6.92 during the last trading session, reaching $266.49. About 1.22M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 187.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 170,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 261,864 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.64M, up from 91,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $120.83. About 128,068 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital owns 13,339 shares. Synovus Corp owns 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 1,800 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation & Tru Communications has invested 0.21% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 34,300 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Argent Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4,597 shares. Tygh reported 0.71% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3,732 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1,366 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 344,260 shares. Moreover, Captrust has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 683 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,246 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Kj Harrison And Prtnrs invested in 28,275 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 246% – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 10,685 shares to 594,423 shares, valued at $119.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem down 2% despite Q2 beat and raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 15,529 shares to 115,863 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 56,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,055 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE).