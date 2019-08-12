Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shares Rose While Mason Street Advisors Boosted Stake by $1.13 Million; Ci Investments Increased Its Nike (NKE) Stake by $7.71 Million

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 201.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 12,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 18,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 6,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 202,279 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 91,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.45 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.46 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,858 shares to 628,007 shares, valued at $33.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 17,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,565 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 761,000 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $62.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 102,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

