Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Raised Holding; Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Trimmed Its Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Holding by $1.04 Million as Valuation Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $120.35. About 315,747 shares traded or 16.64% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 413,815 shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Inc reported 750 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Lc stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 10,458 shares. London Of Virginia stated it has 0.2% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 21,189 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 9,500 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management has 3,125 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Prudential invested in 344,260 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The New York-based Element Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). D E Shaw & Inc has 136,071 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 107,847 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 62,541 shares. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

