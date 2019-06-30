Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Has Increased Position; Summit Securities Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) by $655,200 as Stock Value Declined

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $115.07. About 267,509 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $159.76. About 1.56 million shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $920.80M for 13.40 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put) (NYSE:KO) by 3,797 shares to 4,113 shares, valued at $19.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 43,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

