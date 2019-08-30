Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Boosted Position; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Rose While Water Island Capital Decreased Its Position by $38.63 Million

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 424,919 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 96,907 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 210 shares. Oakworth reported 900 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Incorporated holds 10,431 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.61% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 16,096 were reported by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 116,020 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust Company has 0.44% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 4,190 shares. J Goldman Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 62,818 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 677,532 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 28,261 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 77,826 shares.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2019: CHDN,CPB,GME – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Things to Know Ahead of Spectrum Brands’ (SPB) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Top Stocks to Gain From a Resilient U.S. Economy – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Strong Consumer Spending Fuels Q2 GDP: 6 Top Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,933 shares to 26,790 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 1.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 2.19M shares. 174,666 were accumulated by Susquehanna Group Llp. Blackrock reported 6.69 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has 37,100 shares. Moreover, Pdts Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Mackay Shields Limited Com accumulated 81,500 shares. Kepos Lp owns 72,307 shares. Northern accumulated 559,178 shares. Citadel Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 275,125 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 50,200 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 10,189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Moreover, Prudential Finance has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).