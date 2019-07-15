Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Voya Investment Management Increased Holding by $2.66 Million; Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holder Hendershot Investments Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.92 Million as Share Price Rose

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 40,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,120 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 46,253 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 376.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 29,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,352 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 7,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 2,883 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 2,695 shares to 8,828 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 28,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 804,252 shares, and cut its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association accumulated 5,397 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd reported 54 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Argi Investment Services Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 21,189 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Moreover, Pnc Financial Ser Gru Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 165,768 shares. Wagner Bowman reported 5,550 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.24% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 30,842 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 5,186 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Vanguard Group holds 0.01% or 3.56M shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Com invested in 12,975 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,851 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 348 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 460,343 shares. Minneapolis Port Management Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 350,834 shares or 4.77% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.64% or 19,500 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Nomura Hldg invested in 185,581 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 10,375 shares. Van Berkom And Associates reported 12,938 shares stake. 61,539 were accumulated by Korea Investment. Cookson Peirce & Comm reported 89,295 shares. Mufg Americas invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Aurora Inv Counsel invested 0.93% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Fmr Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Albion Fincl Grp Ut holds 0.1% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.1% or 185,281 shares. Holderness Invests holds 0.17% or 3,650 shares.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, up 7.10% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.69 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $218.36M for 15.45 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 187.30% EPS growth.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 14,100 shares to 217,745 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

