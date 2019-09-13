Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $975,200 as Stock Rose; Novartis A G (NVS) Shareholder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Boosted Stake

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 19,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 190,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.39M, up from 171,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $87.51. About 932,946 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Patient-reported Outcomes Tool Revealed Improvement in Symptom Frequency and Quality of Life Domains With Entresto; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA APPOINTS MILAN PALEJA AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O SAYS OFFER REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF 88 PERCENT TO AVEXIS’ CLOSING PRICE ON APRIL 6, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Mr. Ehrat’s Decision Related to Novartis’s Deal With Michael Cohen; 27/03/2018 – STERLING GBPCHF= FALLS 0.5 PCT VS SWISS FRANC, BIGGEST DROP IN 7 WEEKS; TRADERS CITE GSK-NOVARTIS DEAL; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO LOOK FOR BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN CORE THERAPEUTIC AREAS, NEW TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS; 11/05/2018 – Xolair (omalizumab; Roche/Novartis) Drug Overview 2018: A Recombinant Humanized Monoclonal Antibody for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Persistent Allergic Asthma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: FDA STATEMENT ON NOVARTIS’S GILENYA REPORTED 2015

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 8,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 41,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, down from 49,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $124.27. About 43,570 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09

Analysts await Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CHDN’s profit will be $26.54 million for 47.07 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Churchill Downs Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Annual Dividend Increase, 3-for-1 Stock Split, and $300 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rivers Casino Waukegan Proposed by State’s Most Successful Casino Owners – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce invested in 0.05% or 99,162 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 1,099 shares. Moreover, Argent Tru has 0.06% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 427,483 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 61,714 shares. 49,309 are held by Nordea Management. Shelton invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 45,023 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 3,732 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 243,053 were reported by Fiera Capital. Mesirow Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 71,435 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.17% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 30,213 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 197,161 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 41,236 shares.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $345.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 26,358 shares to 108,488 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 25,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $26.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 28,270 shares to 348,106 shares, valued at $17.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ark Etf Tr (ARKW) by 21,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,087 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “NYSE:NVS Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Novartis AG – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Amgen Stock Perked Up Last Month – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Novartis AG; ENCOURAGES INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100K TO CONTACT THE FIRM â€“ NVS – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allergan stiff-arms generic rival to Combigan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Novartis AG â€“ NVS – Benzinga” with publication date: September 07, 2019.