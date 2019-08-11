Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Has Increased Its Position by $1.46 Million as Stock Rose; Resources Connection (RECN) Valuation Rose While Stone Ridge Asset Management Decreased by $346,368 Its Position

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Resources Connection Inc (RECN) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 21,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The hedge fund held 29,560 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 51,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Resources Connection Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 84,226 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 12.46% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date; 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c; 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN); 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 207.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 16,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 24,070 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 7,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 160,564 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018

Analysts await Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RECN’s profit will be $4.78M for 28.10 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Resources Connection, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.28% negative EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 25,400 shares to 145,400 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC).

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34,518 shares to 878,656 shares, valued at $35.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,648 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.