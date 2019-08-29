Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Rk Capital Management Increased Its Position by $5.81 Million as Stock Value Rose; Brinker Capital Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 3,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 10,076 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 6,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $111.99. About 1.06 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Alexion takes its first step in beefing up the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 77.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 64,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 147,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, up from 83,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.17. About 99,961 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8.56 million are owned by Baker Bros Advisors L P. 9,977 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Calamos Wealth Ltd stated it has 27,510 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Co Limited accumulated 250 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 15,191 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested in 8,365 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 437,746 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 0.01% stake. Van Eck Assocs holds 139,046 shares. 13,199 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Company. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 29.14M shares or 0.47% of the stock. Oakworth Cap holds 0.06% or 2,200 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 49,118 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Arizona-based Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc has invested 0.38% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Moreover, Synovus Corporation has 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,890 shares to 119,948 shares, valued at $18.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 6,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,017 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,070 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Vanguard accumulated 3.56 million shares. Kentucky-based Barr E S has invested 0.31% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0.03% stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 6,342 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.02% or 551,276 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 3,732 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 5,249 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 16,231 shares. Elk Creek Partners Ltd Liability holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 167,538 shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0.01% or 433,488 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 5.69% or 89,660 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett Llc holds 123,576 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 3,111 shares.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 165,139 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 334,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,471 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.