Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Boosted Stake by $567,000; Roffman Miller Associates Stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) Has Trimmed by $388,590 as Stock Declined

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 12,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 82,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 95,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Limited Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 18,880 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 196.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $118.86. About 2,282 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs has 22,558 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Novare Limited Company has 0.25% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 454,097 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 24,000 shares. Family Capital Trust stated it has 0.05% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 4,717 shares. Moreover, Northstar Investment Advisors Lc has 0.04% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). 930 are held by Bessemer Group Inc. Creative Planning owns 30,849 shares for 0% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 283,463 shares. Td Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 450 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 6,500 shares. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0.05% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Jnba Fincl invested in 7 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5,959 shares to 199,294 shares, valued at $21.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 23,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

