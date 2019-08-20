Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder J Goldman & Company LP Raised Position; China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake Held by Drw Securities Llc

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.52. About 644,039 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 318.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 47,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $121.11. About 70,570 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 78,353 shares to 24,300 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 135,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,923 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 147,430 shares. Sei Investments Com has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 6,933 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 118,193 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 5,088 shares. Three Peaks Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 49,586 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 5,839 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 4,612 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity holds 10,431 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,681 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 321 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancshares Trust Communications has 24,450 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4.08M shares. Shellback Capital LP invested in 1.45% or 135,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 831,832 shares to 235,015 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,402 shares, and cut its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (Put) (NYSE:CHS).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.