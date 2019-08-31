Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Fort LP Has Raised Its Stake by $330,570; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Cut Position by $1.35 Million

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 36.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 25,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 43,966 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 69,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.19 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud

Fort Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 276.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 3,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, up from 1,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 135,489 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,143 shares to 18,219 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH) by 1,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 43,459 shares to 30,423 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 166,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,455 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc.