Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Elk Creek Partners Has Lowered Its Holding; As Agilysys (AGYS) Market Value Rose, Holder Archon Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $4.42 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 210,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 634,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.61 million, down from 844,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $641.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 150,658 shares traded or 12.35% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 18.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 31,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 136,098 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.66M, down from 167,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $124.49. About 28,783 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 23 selling transactions for $9.81 million activity. $270,490 worth of stock was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Wednesday, July 31. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $51,180 was made by Kingsley Jebaseelan on Monday, September 9.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REPH, AGYS, IVC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agilysys (AGYS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Agilysys Inc (AGYS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agilysys’ Run Looks To Be Near An End – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $545.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onespan Inc by 390,174 shares to 598,185 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Volt Information Sciences In (NYSEMKT:VISI) by 272,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Dhi Group Inc.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 20,038 shares to 457,359 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) by 561,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Analysts await Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CHDN’s profit will be $26.42 million for 47.16 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Churchill Downs Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.68% negative EPS growth.