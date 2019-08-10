Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Upped Stake; Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) Holder 1607 Capital Partners Has Boosted Stake

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 240.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 63,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 89,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 160,564 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 98,136 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Charter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 123,570 shares traded or 30.14% up from the average. MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt Incorporated reported 232,948 shares. Bluestein R H And Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.05% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 42,085 were accumulated by Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Numerixs Tech accumulated 5,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raymond James & Assoc reported 10,669 shares. Fmr Limited accumulated 793,264 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Ameriprise invested in 0.02% or 551,276 shares. Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 1.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Argi Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 27,289 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Co invested in 0% or 6,458 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 14,339 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atento Sa F by 362,000 shares to 169,543 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

