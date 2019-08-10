Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Boosted Stake; Chartist Holding in Home Depot (HD) Has Increased by $17.85 Million as Valuation Rose

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 240.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 63,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 89,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.02. About 160,564 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.37 million, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) by 110 shares to 4,055 shares, valued at $797.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj Select Div Fd (DVY) by 223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,718 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,627 were accumulated by Maple Cap Mgmt Inc. Menta Ltd stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co owns 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,213 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.53% or 19,440 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 161,503 shares. Brookstone Capital Management owns 10,544 shares. Intl Limited Ca has invested 0.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2.06 million shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Financial Ser stated it has 3,513 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 21,290 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 1.76% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Karpus Mngmt owns 2,866 shares. Diversified Tru owns 3,850 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 25,455 are owned by Lincoln.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bluestein R H & has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,000 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). North Carolina-based Captrust Advisors has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Legal And General Group Public Limited has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Corp Delaware owns 586 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.03% or 25,455 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 21,393 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Renaissance Limited Liability accumulated 24,374 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 12,642 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 582,186 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,299 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.24% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 615,395 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,350 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.