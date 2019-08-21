Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Upped Holding by $2.62 Million as Shares Rose; Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Valuation Rose While Columbia Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 181.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 29,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 45,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 16,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $121.74. About 116,688 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $221.43. About 62,286 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 31,162 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 24,841 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0% or 4,731 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 10,683 shares. Principal Group holds 0.01% or 158,508 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 3,000 shares. Mason Street Advsrs owns 18,851 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Park Oh stated it has 4,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 113,699 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 8,700 shares. First Tru Advisors LP reported 16,361 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 388,442 shares. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 34,300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Artemis Management Llp accumulated 695,166 shares or 0.73% of the stock.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 97,300 shares to 350,020 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 83,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,612 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI).

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Should You Hold Aon (AON) in Your Portfolio Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRO – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Intellipharmaceutics: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Overbought Stocks For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 129,471 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 2.55M shares. Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 14.62% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). 9,900 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Glenmede Tru Na reported 121 shares. Sei Investments Co holds 35,624 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel holds 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 3,810 shares. Pnc Svcs Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.85 million shares. Prudential Fincl owns 3,666 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 38,963 shares. 13,948 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Panagora Asset holds 6,382 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% or 5,500 shares.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. 115 shares were bought by Hudson Brian Arden Sr., worth $20,014 on Monday, March 25.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 32.95 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $374.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares to 5,501 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).