Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Price Rose While Parthenon Raised Holding; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Cut Office Depot (ODP) Holding by $3.98 Million; Valuation Declined

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 1.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 36.97 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.18 million, down from 38.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $743.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.36. About 523,876 shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $124.5. About 20,982 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Presque Isle Downs & Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of BetAmerica Sportsbook – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 38,400 shares. Principal Finance Gp holds 158,508 shares. Bluestein R H And accumulated 3,000 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 1.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Keybank National Association Oh owns 4,190 shares. Amer Century Cos owns 123,896 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 232,948 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 62,541 shares. Mckinley Limited Liability Company Delaware reported 586 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 26,406 shares. Hl Fincl Services Limited Company holds 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 34,300 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 62,646 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Rk Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 147,886 shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Maverick Cap invested in 116,550 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,700 shares to 373,197 shares, valued at $44.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM) by 120,260 shares to 152,749 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 71,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

