Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position Raised by Wagner Bowman Management Corp; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Decreased Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $2.15 Million; Shares Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.38. About 220,797 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $251.57. About 1.24 million shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 227,200 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Communication Mn, California-based fund reported 118,193 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 9,283 shares. 18,561 are held by Guggenheim Cap Limited Company. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 26,941 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Metropolitan Life invested in 4,903 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 21,473 shares. Stifel Fin Corp invested in 93,871 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 388,442 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mesirow Inv invested in 78,380 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1,366 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 13,339 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc owns 26,472 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Asset Management Inc invested 0.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Department Mb Financial Bank N A reported 48 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 17,408 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 58 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 22,416 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 2,540 were reported by Beach Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd reported 12,891 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 303 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 4,248 are held by Puzo Michael J. Stack Finance Incorporated holds 46,789 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc owns 0.66% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 692,586 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.29% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares.

