Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position Maintained by Wagner Bowman Management Corp; Viasat (VSAT) Holder Bridger Management Cut Position by $6.99 Million as Stock Value Declined

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $121.28. About 14,167 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 90,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 480,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.21M, down from 570,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.95. About 19,471 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability accumulated 0.12% or 3,250 shares. 146,255 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Citigroup Incorporated owns 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 9,952 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 0.02% or 788,343 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Bluecrest Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). New South Cap stated it has 3.75% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Pure Financial Advisors reported 3,107 shares stake. Principal Finance Grp Incorporated reported 249,702 shares. 364,577 were reported by Ashford Capital Management. Millennium Ltd owns 197,687 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 7,400 are held by Strs Ohio. Sei holds 7,205 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viasat Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viasat, Inc. 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Viasat (VSAT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.3% – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ViaSat (VSAT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 5,088 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 24,374 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 79,925 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 7,442 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). First Personal Financial Ser accumulated 99 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 55,505 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 232,948 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 345,588 shares. Opus Grp Llc reported 10,558 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0.03% stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 9,794 shares. Invesco stated it has 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Corsair Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 147,622 shares.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Presque Isle Downs & Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of BetAmerica Sportsbook – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.