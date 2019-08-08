Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position Maintained by Parthenon Llc; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Lowered Holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by $2.71 Million

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 200,075 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $117.28. About 182,080 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd holds 42,085 shares. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Lc reported 45,147 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 12,975 shares. Renaissance Technology holds 0% or 24,374 shares. Pnc Services Gru accumulated 165,768 shares. Van Eck Associates accumulated 0% or 4,731 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsr has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc stated it has 23,600 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 22,255 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 93,871 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4.08M shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech reported 10,431 shares. Brinker Capital owns 13,339 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Greenwood Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 3,507 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Churchill Downs (CHDN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CHDN: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For MDYG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 8 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 23,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,377 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,169 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern stated it has 0.02% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Qs Invsts Ltd Com holds 3,800 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division invested in 0% or 209 shares. Pnc Service Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 1,955 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 16,736 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Aqr Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 18,885 shares. 122,114 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. 12,215 are owned by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Eii Cap Management Inc stated it has 7,850 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 11,726 are held by Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company. Matarin Capital Ltd Liability invested in 508,193 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chesapeake Lodging to sell New York hotels for $138.0M – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble; Dow Futures Down Over 500 Points – Benzinga” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CHSP, TOWR, CDOR, and SKIS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.