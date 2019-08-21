Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position Has Raised by Parthenon Llc; Tyvor Capital Increased Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) by $4.87 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 42,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 167,700 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $107.38. About 157,958 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $122.13. About 63,964 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,770 shares to 283,123 shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,754 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For MDYG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 308,291 shares to 16,709 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

