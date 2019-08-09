Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position Has Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shareholder Bowen Hanes & Co Has Cut Holding

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 195.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 13,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 20,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 6,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.38. About 220,797 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 60.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,010 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 25,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 7.49 million shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 246% – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CHDN: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs (CHDN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co (NYSE:IBM) by 6,459 shares to 160,509 shares, valued at $22.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,942 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Etf Trust (SPY).

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17,045 shares to 492,798 shares, valued at $52.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 41,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 961,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

