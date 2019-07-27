Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position Has Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Position by $25.21 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 293,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 233,172 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.24M, down from 526,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $75.99. About 2.21 million shares traded or 91.21% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 175.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 161,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94M, up from 92,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.03. About 193,911 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2019: CHDN,CPB,GME – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gaming Stocks to Consider After Macau Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 200 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 476,658 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 200,847 shares. Vanguard Group reported 3.56M shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 26,941 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 107,847 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs, New York-based fund reported 4,731 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 1.11 million shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 37,352 shares. Corsair Management LP holds 147,622 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 7,442 shares. Assetmark accumulated 1,103 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtn Inc reported 28,275 shares stake.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE) by 18,633 shares to 43,287 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset Glb Hi Income (EHI) by 127,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,286 shares, and cut its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,561 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 15,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 65,893 shares. Needham Inv Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.41% or 14,000 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,966 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fin has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Legal And General Group Public reported 0% stake. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Moreover, Cim Limited Liability has 0.46% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 3,100 shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Samlyn Capital Ltd Company reported 675,072 shares stake. Federated Pa owns 162,458 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.