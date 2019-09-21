Churchill Downs (CHDN) Market Value Rose While Rk Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Jd Com (JD) Shareholder Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Has Lowered Position by $15.87 Million

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 98.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 528,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 7,841 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238,000, down from 536,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 14.10M shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 44,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 103,186 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87M, down from 147,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $123.03. About 245,462 shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 65,357 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Maverick Ltd holds 0.17% or 102,280 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A owns 22,200 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 39,000 shares. Brant Point Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 43,502 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Glenmede Na reported 300 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 10,442 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 355 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,546 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 26,380 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp holds 0% or 5,148 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 3,973 shares. Elk Creek Limited Liability has 136,098 shares.

Analysts await Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CHDN’s profit will be $26.35M for 46.60 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Churchill Downs Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.68% negative EPS growth.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $323.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 107,700 shares to 174,000 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45M for 64.46 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

