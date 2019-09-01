Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding Held by Parthenon Llc; Benin Management Has Decreased Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $639,900

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 135,489 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp analyzed 8,100 shares as the company's stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 29,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 37,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $149.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.32 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8,853 shares to 133,347 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,770 shares to 283,123 shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,985 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.