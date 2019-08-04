Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding Held by Fiera Capital Corp; Holder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Borg Warner (BWA) Holding

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 110,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 224,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 113,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 2.00 million shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 175.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 161,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 254,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94 million, up from 92,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $120.35. About 315,747 shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 6,300 shares to 54,300 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,800 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of BorgWarner Soared in June – The Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Churchill Downs Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/05/2019: CHDN,CPB,GME – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 4,725 shares to 11,082 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset Glb Hi Income (EHI) by 127,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,286 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).