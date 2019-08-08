Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding Has Raised by Eidelman Virant Capital; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Stearns Financial Services Group Cut by $355,142 Its Holding

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 240.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 63,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 89,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 143,366 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 26,615 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 29,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $129.4. About 1.91 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Churchill Downs (CHDN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For MDYG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.57 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: OXY, PKI, TGE, R, PEP – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.9% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

