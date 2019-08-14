Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding Boosted by Corsair Capital Management Lp; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stake in Snap On Com (SNA) Has Increased by $2.53 Million as Market Value Declined

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Snap On Inc Com (SNA) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 16,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The hedge fund held 178,493 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.94M, up from 162,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Snap On Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.28. About 58,751 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 220.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 101,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 147,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, up from 46,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 60,626 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Corp Com (NYSE:ROG) by 21,510 shares to 381,367 shares, valued at $60.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,718 shares, and cut its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (NYSE:POR).

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Was Snap-on Incorporated’s (NYSE:SNA) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Shareholders Booked A 38% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 18,503 shares to 117,278 shares, valued at $24.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 38,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,495 shares, and cut its stake in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

