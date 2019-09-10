Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holder Wagner Bowman Management Has Increased Stake; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Share Price Declined While Martin & Company Has Upped Its Position

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.76. About 121,230 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) by 57.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 22,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 63,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 40,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 544,784 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $331.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 83,683 shares to 259,462 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 0.09% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3,184 shares. 6,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Sit Inc stated it has 0.42% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Element Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 126,548 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 144,193 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) owns 0.05% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 1,350 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Moreover, Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Magnetar Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 13,422 shares. Alphamark Advsrs has 162 shares. First Business Fin Ser Incorporated holds 0.09% or 5,859 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advsr owns 32,600 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Advsr Cap Limited Com invested in 0.3% or 56,667 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Comml Bank And Tru Co has 0.1% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.