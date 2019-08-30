Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holder Texas Permanent School Fund Has Increased Stake; Costco (COST) Stock Price Rose While Bradley Foster & Sargent Cut Stake by $367,356

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Costco (COST) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 1,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 183,943 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.54M, down from 185,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Costco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $294.72. About 1.06M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 207.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 16,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 24,070 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 7,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $123.38. About 103,814 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 246% – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 275,355 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 21 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity, a California-based fund reported 10,431 shares. 45,000 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Barr E S & Co has invested 0.31% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt accumulated 180 shares or 0% of the stock. American Interest stated it has 92,622 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 5,839 shares. Co Bankshares, Missouri-based fund reported 8,075 shares. Northern holds 0.01% or 582,186 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Lc has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Prudential Fin reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Opus Grp Limited Com holds 10,558 shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,111 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 21,137 shares to 8,953 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,934 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Rentals Rides on Strong End Market Demand, Costs High – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Union Pacific Stock Up 22% YTD on Cost Cut & Other Factors – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Crown Holdings Bets on Rising Demand Amid Higher Input Costs – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Deere to slash costs after trade war hits earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Columbia Global Technology Growth Z (CMTFX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.12 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Invest Advsr owns 1,018 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability reported 2.53% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 5,912 were reported by Citizens & Northern. Pennsylvania Tru owns 22,800 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 833 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,110 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Company holds 0.34% or 3,759 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 87,827 shares. Financial Bank Of The West holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,702 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 6,272 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.47% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 14,618 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Inc holds 33,260 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 40 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mufg Americas has 115,327 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio.