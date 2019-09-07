Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holder Rk Capital Management Boosted Stake; Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $8.49 Million Its Stake

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 51,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 86,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Defends Facebook Against Cruz’s Bias Charge: TOPLive; 20/03/2018 – PRIVACY COMMISSIONER LAUNCHES FACEBOOK INVESTIGATION; 06/04/2018 – Facebook faces fresh scrutiny in Asia over massive data leak; 11/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PLANS TO CREATE ITS OWN CRYPTOCURRENCY – CHEDDAR, CITING; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – AFTER IT BECAME KNOWN GSR BROKE CONTRACT, FIRM DELETED ALL FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES, IN COOPERATION WITH FACEBOOK; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony About Facebook’s User Agreement (Video); 22/05/2018 – MANY EUROPEANS USED FACEBOOK SAFETY CHECK TOOL AFTER ATTACKS-ZUCKERBERG; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS UPDATES TO PRODUCT TERMS; 25/04/2018 – Are Facebook’s ad prices increasing? The logical conclusion to people spending less time on $FB is that ad impressions would decrease – meaning that ad prices would increase because of less inventory

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 77.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 64,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 147,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, up from 83,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 168,142 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10,000 shares to 37,400 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 294,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance" on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Presque Isle Downs & Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of BetAmerica Sportsbook – Nasdaq" published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Annual Dividend Increase, 3-for-1 Stock Split, and $300 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire" on October 31, 2018.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Instagram: Driving Facebook Forward – Seeking Alpha" published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FB's Imitation of SNAP – Yahoo Finance" on September 06, 2019.