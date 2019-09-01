Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holder Parthenon Increased Stake; Triumph Group (TGI) Holder Walthausen & Company Has Lowered Holding

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 558,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 126,180 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, down from 684,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 308,180 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 03/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – PARTNERS WITH GULFSTREAM TO OPTIMIZE BUSINESS JET STRUCTURES SUPPLY CHAIN; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Pdt Support Announces LTA Extension With Pratt & Whitney; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Triumph Group; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP EXPECTS TO PAY 17% TAX RATE FOR FY 2019; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH ANGLING FOR ROLE ON NEW COMMERCIAL SUPERSONIC JETS; 12/04/2018 – TGI Fridays Partners with SessionM to Raise the Bar on Personalized Guest Experiences; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 Rev $3.3B-$3.4B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triumph Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGI); 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 135,489 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 20,450 shares to 160,859 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden National Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 26,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based James Inv Rech has invested 0.04% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 411,035 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc accumulated 80,371 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 75,800 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Tech LP has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 424,393 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 18,600 shares. National Bank Of America De invested in 226,146 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 136 shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 0.04% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Rock Point Advsrs Lc reported 335,013 shares. 195,435 were reported by Personal Advsrs Corp.

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Triumph Sensors Provide Feeling Of Flight For Remote Operators – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Triumph Group, Inc. 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Triumph Group jumps 11% post Q1 earnings beats; reaffirms FY20 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local companies impacted by trade war-fueled stock market decline – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) CEO Daniel Crowley on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,819 shares to 143,758 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,123 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.