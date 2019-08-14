Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holder Hl Financial Services Boosted Its Stake; Barr E S & Co Decreased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding as Stock Rose

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 30,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 508,268 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56M, down from 538,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 16.46 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS OF $741 MLN, DOWN $64 MLN; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Face Another Enforcement Action If It Misses June 30 OCC Deadline; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 21/05/2018 – Mark Tepper Law firm Alerts Investors Clock Ticking on Breitburn Claims; 20/04/2018 – WFC TO ADJUST 1Q PRELIM RESULTS BY ADDED ACCRUAL OF $800M; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WELLS FARGO BANK NORTHWEST NA TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN BETSY DUKE ADDRESSES SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO TO PAY $1 BILLION TO SETTLE CFPB AND OCC PROBES

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 210.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 23,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 34,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 11,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.36. About 157,182 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 5,865 shares to 83,542 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 25,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.66 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Management Limited reported 18,444 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,467 shares. Grisanti Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 188,434 shares. 77,549 were reported by Moreno Evelyn V. Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc holds 178,585 shares. 3.97 million are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking. Seabridge Inv Limited Liability Company has 120 shares. Lazard Asset Management has invested 0.92% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 31,470 were accumulated by First Midwest Bank Tru Division. Planning Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.07% or 5,030 shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 7,598 shares stake. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mcrae Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 6,800 were reported by Pittenger Anderson.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) by 4,963 shares to 144,469 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 7,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,041 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Etf.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.