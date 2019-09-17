Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose; Carroll Financial Associates Has Trimmed Tree.Com (TREE) Position by $315,088

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tree.Com Inc (TREE) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 752 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 2,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 3,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Tree.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $325.68. About 14,986 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 31,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 57,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65M, down from 89,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 50,420 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby

Analysts await Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CHDN’s profit will be $26.42 million for 47.07 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Churchill Downs Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Ltd Liability Company holds 14,110 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 34,083 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,569 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 0.02% or 4,596 shares. State Street Corp reported 1.12 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based American Intll Group Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Assetmark accumulated 1,099 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 71,531 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 18 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co accumulated 42,830 shares. 4,670 are held by Profund Advsr Ltd. Brant Point Ltd Liability Corporation reported 43,502 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru accumulated 1.27% or 278,726 shares. Van Eck Associate, a New York-based fund reported 4,848 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $189.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 351,000 shares to 984,000 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold TREE shares while 79 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 55.77% less from 22.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 4,232 shares. Susquehanna Interest Llp stated it has 27,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 10,907 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 268,069 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 2,070 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 443 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle has 0.02% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 573 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 561 shares. Polen Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Citigroup reported 54,504 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Punch Associate Inc has 14,056 shares. Amer Gru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

