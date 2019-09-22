Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake by $5.74 Million as Market Value Rose; Luminus Management Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Lowered as Valuation Declined

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 49,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 97,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.25 million, down from 147,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $123.03. About 245,462 shares traded or 8.85% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 39.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 2.39M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 3.58 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.22 million, down from 5.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 8.75 million shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52 million for 15.04 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O had bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723. BEST RHYS J had bought 7,500 shares worth $122,303 on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Paloma Partners Communication has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Comerica Bancshares reported 80,701 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corp invested in 4.84M shares or 0.81% of the stock. Moreover, Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 127,061 shares. Cibc reported 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.38% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 27,200 were reported by Ellington Management Grp Incorporated Limited Co. Korea Inv Corp, Korea-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Bristol John W & accumulated 8,900 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Castleark Mngmt Lc stated it has 42,280 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 21,384 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.15% or 232,200 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 7.56 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 13,188 shares.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 7.93 million shares to 10.70 million shares, valued at $31.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc by 514,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.71M shares, and has risen its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.11% or 10,250 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 7,181 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 3,157 were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 9,004 shares. Ameritas Investment holds 23,765 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ftb Inc has 355 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.93% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,849 shares. Argent Tru holds 4,800 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 1,569 shares. J Goldman & LP has invested 0.61% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 750 shares. Systematic Management Limited Partnership holds 0.88% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 197,000 shares.